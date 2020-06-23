Donald H. Group, 87, of Washington, died unexpectedly Friday, June 19, 2020, in Washington Hospital.

He was born March 30, 1933, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late Donald R. and Bernice M. Group.

Don graduated from Scott Township High School, in Carnegie, in 1951 and received a health and physical education degree from Slippery Rock State Teachers College. He taught health and physical education at Carnegie High School and in McGuffey School District elementary schools. He also coached wrestling and football at McGuffey.

Don worked for Norfolk and Western / Southern Railroads for many years as a brakeman.

Don was a member of the Washington Arms Club, and was a mason. He also worked at Lone Pine Country Club's golf course. He loved playing golf, reading, and was a big fan of all Pittsburgh sports teams. He especially enjoyed talking about sports to anyone.

On June 19, 1953, Donald married Regina A. Krieger in Rennerdale. She passed away in 2016.

He is survived by five children, Dona (Mike) Malesic, Carl (Vickie) Group, Frederick "Fritz" (Deb) Group, Jodi (Doug) White and Eric (Tina) Group, all of Washington; his grandchildren, Nicole and Matthew Malesic, Cara, Caitlyn and C.R. Group, Raelyn McMillion, Ryan Group, Reva Ullom, Rob White, and Lissa Wise, LeeAnn and Deric Group; 16 great-grandchildren; and his dog, Henry.

He is also survived by a brother, Robert (Beverly) Group of Mayville, N.Y.; sister-in-law Sharyn McCabe of McKees Rocks; brother-in-law Ronald Kreiger of New Jersey; and several nieces and nephews.

There will be no visitation. A memorial celebration of life will be held at a later date. The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the McGuffey Athletic Fund, 90 McGuffey Drive, Claysville, PA 15323.

Condolences may be expressed at www.hummellandjones.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Hummell and Jones Funeral Home, Douglas M. Jones, supervisor, Lawrence K. Donovan, director.