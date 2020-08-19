1/1
Donald Harold Seibert
1932 - 2020
Donald Harold Seibert, 87, of Washington, died Thursday, August 13, 2020, in his home.

He was born September 6, 1932, in Washington, a son of the late Leslie Glover and Viola Beck Seibert.

Donald was a graduate of Trinity High School and a veteran of the U.S. Marines.

He worked for Washington Steel for 43 years.

Donald enjoyed woodworking and remodeling his home. He was an avid sports fan and loved horseracing.

On June 27, 1956, he married Leah R. Vankirk, who died February 26, 2008.

Surviving are his children, Scott (Theresa) Seibert, Tracey (Trish) Seibert and Kelly Young, all of Washington; five grandchildren, Brent Laurine, Joshua (Ryan) Young, Cory (Heather) Young, Natalie (Dustin) Seibert and Matthew (Natasha) Seibert; great-grandchild Liam Young.

Deceased are his sister, Shirley Glendenning; and stepfather Harold Seibert.

Due to state-mandated COVID-19 restrictions, all services are private.

Arrangements have been entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington.

Additional information and a guestbook are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd. - Washington
925 Allison Avenue
Washington, PA 15301
(724) 225-8122
Memories & Condolences

August 19, 2020
Scott, Kelly, Tracy & Sandy,
Please accept our Deepest condolences on the loss of your Dad, Don.
You are in our thoughts and prayers at this most difficult of times.
Chris & Kris Burgess
and Patti Mancuso
(Former neighbors & Childhood friends)
Krisanne Burgess
Neighbor
