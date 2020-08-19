Donald Harold Seibert, 87, of Washington, died Thursday, August 13, 2020, in his home.

He was born September 6, 1932, in Washington, a son of the late Leslie Glover and Viola Beck Seibert.

Donald was a graduate of Trinity High School and a veteran of the U.S. Marines.

He worked for Washington Steel for 43 years.

Donald enjoyed woodworking and remodeling his home. He was an avid sports fan and loved horseracing.

On June 27, 1956, he married Leah R. Vankirk, who died February 26, 2008.

Surviving are his children, Scott (Theresa) Seibert, Tracey (Trish) Seibert and Kelly Young, all of Washington; five grandchildren, Brent Laurine, Joshua (Ryan) Young, Cory (Heather) Young, Natalie (Dustin) Seibert and Matthew (Natasha) Seibert; great-grandchild Liam Young.

Deceased are his sister, Shirley Glendenning; and stepfather Harold Seibert.

Due to state-mandated COVID-19 restrictions, all services are private.

