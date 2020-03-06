Donald "Mark" Horner, 62, of Washington, formerly of Millsboro, passed away peacefully in his home, Thursday, March 5.

He was born October 7, 1957, in Greene County, a son of Donald 'Bud" Horner of Millsboro, who survives, and the late Dolores "Do" Booze Horner.

Mark was a 1975 graduate of Beth Center High School.

He was employed as a security guard by several agencies throughout the area and also worked in the W & J food service department.

Mr. Horner was a member of the Millsboro Presbyterian Church.

He was a very spiritual person who enjoyed reading, movies, collecting coins, family gatherings with his family and cousins, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Penguins. He especially loved his cat, Missy, who was his best friend and companion.

Surviving, in addition to his father, are two sisters, Brenda Barger of Washington and Jill Finley (Kipp) of Millsboro; four nieces, Hillary Buzby (Mark) and Kaitlyn Barger, both of Charlotte, N.C., Shayne and Teighan Finley, both of Millsboro; and several special cousins, including Larry Booze of Fredericktown.

Friends will be received from 1 to 5 p.m., the hour of services, Sunday, March 8, in the Greenlee's Fredericktown Funeral Home, 42 Bank Street at Crawford Road, Fredericktown, with the Rev. Louise Corbett officiating. Interment will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the Area Agency on Aging, 150 West Beau Street # 216, Washington, PA 15301. Guestbook and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.