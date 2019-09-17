Donald Joseph Lang Jr., 71, of Cecil, succumbed to ALS on Sunday, September 15, 2019, in his home, surrounded by family.

He was born March 26, 1948, in Oakland, Calif., a son of the late Donald Joseph Sr. and Elizabeth Kosanko Lang.

He was a graduate of California State College and taught English at West Allegheny High School for 35 years. He was a baseball coach for 21 years and a golf coach for 25 years. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and spending time with family and friends.

Surviving are his loving wife, Darla Romestan Lang of Cecil; two sons, Eric and wife Julia Lang and Lonnie Openbrower, both of Cecil; a daughter, Kristie Carosone of Canonsburg; three grandchildren, Nora Lang of Cecil and Adam and Brett Carosone of Canonsburg; sister Donna (Al) Evans of Ohio; brother Tom (Nancy) Lang of Delaware; sister-in-law Marcia Bonnaure (Willie); brother-in-law Mel Romestan (Ruth); and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Nancy Bush.

Friends will be received 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in Coleman-Taylor Funeral Services, 3378 Millers Run Road (Route 50), Cecil, where a blessing service will be held 10 a.m. Friday, September 20, with Deacon Leonard Thomas officiating.

Contributions may be made to the The ALS Association Western Pennsylvania Chapter, 416 Lincoln Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15209, or at www.alsa.org.