Donald J. Slovonic, 72, of Canonsburg, and formerly of Davie, Fla., entered eternal life on November 16, 2020.

He was the loving husband of Malena and devoted father to Zachary. Don is survived by his siblings, James (Mary), Barbara, Margaret, Martin and Patrick (Melody); numerous nieces, nephews and countless friends.

He was a son of the late Peter and Peg Slovonic. Don was a proud Vietnam Vet. He continued his calling to protect and serve, establishing a distinguished career as a homicide detective in North Miami Florida. Following his retirement from the police force, he rejoined his large and loving family in Pittsburgh with a cherished family of his own. Tough on the outside, Don was also kindhearted and fun-loving, enjoying years of fun family vacations, loving holiday traditions and lucky trips to the casino. He is dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Friends and family are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, November 20, in Salandra Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., Joseph P. Salandra LFD owner/supervisor, 304 West Pike Street, Canonsburg, 724-745-8120. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, November 21, in Holy Rosary Church, Muse, with Reverend George DeVille as celebrant. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Pittsburgh. To view or extend condolences please visit www.salandrfunerals.com.