Donald Jason Cox, 63, of Wesley Chapel, Fla., died Sunday, January 19, 2020.

He was born November 13, 1956, in Washington, to Bonnie Poland and the late Charles Cox.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his brother, Bob Cox.

Donald was a retired contractor. In his free-time he enjoyed fishing, riding his Harley and most importantly, spending time with his family.

He is survived by his son, Cody Cox; two daughters, Jenna Cox Reed and Jessy Cox; a brother, Ed Cox, of Washington; a sister, Donna Callihan; granddaughter Malorie Nickels; and his girlfriend, Sharon Bertilino.

Private services will be conducted in the future at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted with Borkoski Funeral Home, Tiltonsville, Ohio.

Condolences may be offered at www.borkoskifuneralhomes.com.