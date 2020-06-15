Donald Jay Camerson Sr., 84, of Muse, passed away peacefully Saturday, June 13, 2020, in his home, following an extended illness surrounded by family. He was born March 29, 1936, in Muse, a son of the late Charles C. and Hazel Bell Hizer Camerson.

Mr. Camerson lived his life in Muse, was Presbyterian by faith, and was a member of the former Muse Presbyterian Church.

Jay, as he was known, had been employed for Dick Corporation, where he was foreman for more than 30 years and was a member of Laborers International Union Local 1058 since 1965.

He was a member of the Independent Club of Muse, where he served as trustee for many years. Jay enjoyed his family, cooking, sports, camping, his cat Bello and growing the best beef steak tomatoes.

On September 4, 1958, he married Patricia "Pixie", who survives after 62 years of marriage. Also left behind to cherish his memory are his daughter, Robin (Jim) D'Alessandro of Canonsburg; and sons Donald Jay "DJ" Camerson II (JoAnne Bonacci) of Summit, N.J., Todd Camerson (Kathy Trylko) of Muse and Jason (Michele) Camerson of Moon Township; grandchildren Amber (Shawn) Sclesky, Ashley (Adam) Barghausen, Shane Trylko (Alexis McCoy), Paige Camerson and Morgan Camerson; great-grandchildren Emma and Marshall Sclesky, and Claire, Scarlett and Lucy Barghausen; his twin sister, Eileen "Faye" Jackson and husband Dick of Canonsburg and Virginia "Ginger" Dayno of McDonald; and many nieces and nephews.

Deceased are four brothers, Charles Carl Camerson Jr., Jack, James Joseph and William L. "Billy" Camerson; four sisters, Eula Mae McElhaney, Lillian Camerson, Hazel Pust and Wynette "Pappy" Andy.

Friends and relatives are welcome from 2 to 4 p.m., the time of services, Tuesday, June 16, in Salandra Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., Joseph P. Salandra LFD, owner/supervisor, 304 West Pike Street, Canonsburg, 724-745-8120, with the Rev. Sue Petritis officiating.

