Donald K. Riggle, 86, of Bentleyville, died Sunday morning, March 10, 2019 at Lasosky's Personal Care Home, Clarksville.

He was born July 26, 1932, in Eighty Four, a son of Roy Ray Riggle and Margaret Devore Riggle.

A 1952 graduate of Bentleyville High School, he served during the Korean War with the U.S. Army.

His working career began in the road department of Somerset Township, then at Brockway Glass. He retired from McGraw Edison.

Mr. Riggle was a member of Edwards Chapel and a former member of Pigeon Creek Presbyterian Church.

Surviving are his wife, Edith E. Kearns Riggle; son Donald K. Riggle Jr. of Bentleyville; sister Doris R. Milligan of Washington; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are a son, Roy Ray Riggle and a brother, George Riggle.

Friends are welcome from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday in Thompson-Marodi Funeral Home Inc., 809 Main Street, Bentleyville, 724-239-2255, where a service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 14, with the Rev. Kelley M. Schanely officiating.

A procession will follow to Maple Creek Cemetery, Fallowfield Township, for a committal service.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully request memorials be made to Edward's Chapel, 3111 Route 136, Finleyville, PA 15332.

