Donald L. Burke, 76, of Washington, died Wednesday, October 2, 2019, in the emergency department of The Washington Hospital.

He was born January 2, 1943, in Washington, a son of the late William Frank Burke and Edna Elizabeth Cole Burke.

Mr. Burke graduated from Trinity High School in 1961. He worked at US Steel then as a machinist at Superior Valve/Sherwood, from where he retired.

Mr. Burke loved fishing, music, especially his oldies records, the Trinity High School band, the Pirates and the U.S. Navy. He also loved and enjoyed visiting San Diego.

Mr. Burke was a veteran of the Navy, serving in Vietnam aboard the USS Boxer. For his honorable service, he was awarded the Vietnam Service Medal with two bronze battle stars and the National Defense Service Medal.

Surviving are three children, Christopher A. Burke of Washington, Kathryn E. "Katy" Frank (Jeffrey) of Scenery Hill and Matthew W. Burke (Elizabeth) of Finleyville; eight grandchildren, Samantha Greene, Emily Frank (fiance Daniel Saunders), Ethan Frank, Abigail Frank, Sarah Burke, Daniel Burke, Tessa Allen and Judy Poisel (Jesse); two great-grandchildren, Amelia Saunders and Elliot Allen; a brother-in-law, Charles Bradshaw of Washington; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are a sister, Judith A. Bradshaw, and a half brother, William Burke.

Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to noon, the time of service, Saturday, October 5, in William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington. Burial will follow in Washington Cemetery. Military rites will be accorded graveside by American Legion Edwin Scott Linton Post 175.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Diabetes Association, 112 Washington Place, 2 Chatham Center, Suite 1520, Pittsburgh PA 15219.

