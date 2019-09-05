Donald L. Cain, 93, of Washington, died Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at home.

He was born September 16, 1925, in Washington, a son of the late Francis M. Cain Sr. and Bertha Kinder Cain.

Donald was a 1943 graduate of Trinity High School. A veteran of the Army Air Corps., he served during World War II and received the Good Conduct Medal, Victory Medal, American Theater Ribbon and the Asiatic-Pacific Theater Ribbon.

He retired from Westinghouse Bettis Atomic Laboratory in West Mifflin.

Mr. Cain was a member of Liberty United Methodist Church. He was very involved in his church and served on several committees and helped build the addition on to the church.

He volunteered at Washington Christian Outreach and delivered Meals on Wheels for more than 10 years.

His favorite pastime was getting on his tractor and mowing grass. He also enjoyed golf, hunting, fishing and spending time with family and his dogs, Lady and later Rusty.

On May 11, 1947, he married Wilma "Jean" Flanagan, who died October 24, 2004.

Surviving are his children, Rebecca J. Haught of Washington, Mark A. (Twila) Cain of Washington, Michael L. (Bonnie) Cain of Washington and Sandra L. Cain Day of Washington; five grandchildren, Brian Haught, Lisa (Eric) Spencer, Ashley (Ryan) Burda, Jordan (Terin) Cain, Nicole (Brian) Diseker; seven great-grandchildren, Kelsey, Zachary, Olivia, Hayden, Maliyah, Mason, Lillyawna; several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are his siblings, Francis M. Cain Jr., Dr. John N. Cain and Margaret L. "Peggy" Morrow.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, September 6, at William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, where services will be held at noon on Saturday, September 7, with the Rev. Larry Wiltrout officiating. Burial will follow at Washington Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Liberty United Methodist Church, 1330 Banetown Road, Washington, PA 15301.

Military Rites will be accorded by American Legion Edwin Scott Linton Post 175.

Additional information and guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.