Donald L. "Turtle" Chase, 78, of Bulger, died Saturday, April 25, 2020.

He was born February 4, 1942, in Washington, a son of George and Harriet Fisher Chase.

Mr. Chase was a truck driver and worked for several local trucking companies.

He loved stock car racing, camping and fishing.

On January 25, 1997, he married Susan Davis who died March 26, 2005.

Surviving are four children, Joyce Vujanovich of Burgettstown, Wanda Chase of Canonsburg, Brian Chase of Eighty Four and Sonya Zirwas of Cuddy; two stepchildren, Holly Castro of Columbia, S.C., and Matthew Zirwas of Tionesta; three brothers, George Chase of Erie, John Chase of Bulger and Jim Chase of New Kensington; a sister, Rose Smith; five grandchildren; 10 stepgrandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Due to the COVID-19 and CDC requirements, all services will be private and entrusted to Nation Funeral Home Inc., 220 East Lincoln Avenue, McDonald, PA 15057. Memorial contributions are suggested to American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.