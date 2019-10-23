Donald L. Hart Jr., 61, of Washington, died Monday, October 21, 2019, in Lasosky's Personal Care, Clarksville, following a protracted illness.

He was born October 23, 1957, in Washington, a son of Virginia Devore Hart of Washington and the late Donald L. Hart Sr.

Mr. Hart was a 1975 graduate of Bentworth High School and went on to work for Penn Plastics in electrical and equipment maintenance.

He was an avid hunter and Pittsburgh Steelers and Penguins fan.

Surviving, in addition to his mother, are a brother, Joseph Carl (Debbie) Hart of Columbiana, Ohio; a sister, Jodie (Randy) White of Boonsboro, Md.; a nephew, Todd P. Hart; two nieces, Elizabeth Coode and Samantha White; and a great-niece, Lively Hart.

Friends will be received from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. today, in Hummell and Jones Funeral Home, 420 Locust Avenue, Washington, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, October 24. All other services will be private.

Condolences may be expressed at www.hummellandjones.com.