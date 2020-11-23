Donald L. "Duffy" McFeely, 84, of Bentleyville, passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020, in his home.

Duff was born February 1, 1936, in Cokeburg.

He was a 1954 graduate of Monongahela High School.

For the past 54 years, Duffy owned and operated McFeely Construction. He was an excellent carpenter who specialized in general construction and roofing.

Mr. McFeely lived his life to its fullest. He was never one to pass up an adventure or challenge. Riding his Harley, boating, traveling, especially traveling on hunting trips to Montana, gave him great pleasure.

On November 5, 1999, he married Marlene Gavazzi McFeely, who survives.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, is a daughter, Pamela Ciskowski (Ed) of St. Peters, Missouri; two grandchildren, Bridgett Ciskowski of St. Louis, Mo. and Jeff Ciskowski (Megan) of St. Paul, Minn.; several nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in Greenlee's Bentleyville Funeral Home, 619 Main Street, Bentleyville, where a Blessing Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, November 25, with Rev. Edward L. Yuhas officiating. Burial will follow in the Sacred Heart Cemetery, Monongahela.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to a charity of one's choice. In compliance with CDC guidelines, all attendees must wear a mask, practice social distancing and wash hands frequently. Brief visits are encouraged.