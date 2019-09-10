Donald Lee Pinkney Sr., 79, of Marianna, passed away Saturday, September 7, 2019, surrounded by his family.

He was born March 1, 1940, in Marianna, a son of the late Joseph and Mable Riggar Pinkney.

He was a 1958 graduate of Bethlehem Joint Schools.

Mr. Pinkney served his country in the U.S. Army from 1960 to 1965.

He was employed as a supervisor with PennDOT for 31 years, retiring in 1994.

Don was a member of Marianna United Methodist Church, where he served as chairman of the church board and chairman of hoagie sales. He was a member of American Legion Post 744. He also coached Little League baseball and was cub master for the Marianna Cub Scouts for many years.

He enjoyed making fudge, baking, working on automobiles and watching his grandkids play baseball.

On September 30, 1962, he married the love of his life, Linda Shaneyfelt Pinkney, who survives. They celebrated 57 years of marriage.

Also surviving are a son, Donald L. Pinkney Jr. (Dana) of McClellandtown; four grandchildren, Tristan Pinkney (Erica), Heather Mort (Joe), Ashley and Nicolette Pinkney; 10 great-grandchildren, Landen Moore, Ashten and Danica Pinkney, Brandon, Gemma and Kirra Mort, Serenity Burkholder (Walter), Angel and Haley Briggs and Addilynn Pinkney; two brothers, Harold Pinkney of Marianna and Franklin Pinkney of Washington; a sister, Esther Mullins (Lance) of Bowling Green, Ky.; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased, in addition to his parents, are five brothers, Robert, Edward, Joseph, Ralph and Charles Pinkney; and a sister, Sarah Rudman.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in John B. Greenlee Funeral Home Ltd., 2830 Main Street, Beallsville, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 12, with Pastor Monte Turner officiating. Interment will follow in Horn Cemetery. Full graveside military rites will be accorded by the Steele-Lillie American Legion Post 744 of Marianna and the U.S. Army. A guest book and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.