Donald M. Bizzack, 91, of Washington, passed away peacefully Thursday, September 24, 2020, in Southmont of Presbyterian Senior Care. He had been in declining health for the past four years.

Mr. Bizzack was born December 1, 1928, in Meadow Lands, a son of the late Matthew and Margaret Houske Bizzack. He was a 1947 graduate of Chartiers High School.

Mr. Bizzack worked as a tree surgeon early in his life before enlisting in the United States Army. He served in the Army with the rank of master sergeant from 1950 until 1952 during the Korean War, where he was deployed to Germany. Following his honorable discharge in 1952, Mr. Bizzack enlisted in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard with the rank of major and was the company commander of the 28th Division Headquarters Company 110th Infantry from where he retired.

Mr. Bizzack was employed as a sheet metal technician at Drakenfeld Colors for more than 20 years before his retirement. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Church. Mr. Bizzack enjoyed woodworking and was an avid reader. He was a big history buff and at one time was very active with the Boy Scouts of America. Mr. Bizzack also enjoyed spending time with his family, especially the time that he spent with his great-grandchildren. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

On April 25, 1953, in Immaculate Conception Church, he married Helen L. Naylor, who survives. Also surviving is a daughter, Crystal Bizzack Fidazzo of North Strabane Township; a son, John (Maryellen) Bizzack of South Fayette Township; three grandchildren, Matthew (Lara) Bizzack of South Fayette Township, Lauren (Ryan) Costello of Ross Township and Dustin (Brittany) Fidazzo of South Strabane Township; four great-grandchildren, Luke Bizzack, Clare Bizzack, Kendall Costello and Audrina Costello. Several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Bizzack was preceded in death by a brother, Bernard Bizzack; and a sister, Regina Mazza.

Friends will be received from 1 to 3 and 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, September 28, in the Warco-Falvo Funeral Home, Inc., Wilson at East Katherine Avenue, Washington, S. Timothy Warco, supervisor / director, Susan Falvo Warco, director, S. Timothy Warco II, director. All guests are asked to wear a facial covering and attendance will be limited to 25 people at a time inside of the funeral home. A blessing service will be held at noon Tuesday, September 29, in the funeral home, with the Rev. Tom Lewandowski officiating. Interment will follow at 1:30 p.m. in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. Full military rites will be accorded by the American Legion Edwin Scott Linton Post # 175 and the United States Army.

Condolences may be expressed at www.WarcoFalvoFuneralHome.com.