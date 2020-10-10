1/
Donald M. Zippay
Donald M. Zippay, 70, of Charleroi, passed away October 7, 2020, at Allegheny General Hospital, with his family by his side.

He was a son of the late Andrew and Eva Thiry Zippay. Don was born October 6, 1950, in Charleroi.

A graduate of Charleroi High School class of 1968, he continued his education at Penn State University where he received his bachelor's degree in business. Don served his country honorably serving in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.

Don is survived by his wife, Wendy Griffith Zippay; brother, Edward (Evadale) Zippay; and sister, Susan (Steve) Guzy; stepdaughter, Heather (Jason) Lacey; grandchildren, Austin and Alexa Glesk; and great-grandson, Asa; nieces, Amanda Mattingly, Jennifer Auten, Taylor Guzy, Lynn Barr; and nephews, Jan and Jason Zippay.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday in the Schrock-Hogan Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 226 Fallowfield Avenue, Charleroi. Funeral services will be held 12 p.m. Tuesday, October 13, in the Journey By Grace Church, 4803 PA-51, Belle Vernon, PA 15012. Friends and family are asked to go directly to the church. Following the service, interment will occur at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.

Masks and social distancing are required inside the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family at our website schrock-hogan.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Oct. 10, 2020.
