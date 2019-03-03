Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Moehring.

Donald Moehring, 81, of Largo, Fla., formerly of McMurray, passed away Sunday, February 10, 2019, after a brief illness.

Born July 2, 1937, he was the son of Charles and Lillian Moehring.

Donald attended Carnegie High School and was awarded a football scholarship to Kansas State University, where he earned his degree. After graduation, he proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy before pursuing a career in the steel industry.

Donald had been preceded in death by his first wife, Virginia Moehring; brother William Moehring; and sister Arlene Moehring Keogh.

Surviving are wife Barbra Moehring, and sons Don Moehring and wife Adrian and Scott Moehring and significant other Tricia Gonzales of Eighty Four.

A private service will be held at a later time.