Donald Moehring, 81, of Largo, Fla., formerly of McMurray, passed away Sunday, February 10, 2019, after a brief illness.
Born July 2, 1937, he was the son of Charles and Lillian Moehring.
Donald attended Carnegie High School and was awarded a football scholarship to Kansas State University, where he earned his degree. After graduation, he proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy before pursuing a career in the steel industry.
Donald had been preceded in death by his first wife, Virginia Moehring; brother William Moehring; and sister Arlene Moehring Keogh.
Surviving are wife Barbra Moehring, and sons Don Moehring and wife Adrian and Scott Moehring and significant other Tricia Gonzales of Eighty Four.
A private service will be held at a later time.