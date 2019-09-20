Donald R. Bird, 76, of Washington, passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019, in Washington Hospital.

He was born December 5, 1942, at home on Craft Creek, a son of the late James Franklin Bird and Juanita Virginia Gibson Bird.

His first wife, Eileen Huffman Bird, passed away October 19, 1993. He later married Barbara L. Loar Bird, who survives.

Donald worked as a truck driver for many years and retired from Neville Metals.

He was a devoted member of the Living Waters Church of God in Washington, where he often played the guitar for services. He also mowed the church lawn and handled snow removal for many years. He also attended Rolling Hills Chapel in Claysville.

Donald loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. He also enjoyed music and Arby's french fries with honey mustard sauce.

Surviving, in addition to his wife Barbara, are six children, Tammy Rutan (Harry) of Waynesburg, Doni Justine Miller of Washington, Tim Bird (Rosemary) of Waynesburg, Jody Miller (Barbara) of Washington, Ruthann Kowlsen (Charles) of Athens, Tenn., and Crystal Hartman (Lawrence) of Washington; 20 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; a brother, William Bird of Madison, Ohio; a sister, Betty Tharp of Unionville, Va.; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a son, James R. Bird; a granddaughter, Amber J. Miller; three sisters, Barbara Ann Cappellini, Nancy Moore and Ethel Mae Phillips; and an infant brother, Sonny Bird.

Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday and 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., the hour of services, Sunday, September 22, in Behm Funeral Homes Inc., 182 West High Street, Waynesburg, with Pastor Michael Singo officiating, followed by burial in Pleasant Hill Cemetery at Ten Mile. Condolences may be offered at www.behmfh.com.