Donald R. Shultz, 80, of Waynesburg, died at 11:11 a.m. Monday, November 11, 2019, in UPMC-Mercy hospital, Pittsburgh.

He was born Friday, June 9, 1939, in Waynesburg, a son of the late Floyd Shultz and Elizabeth Wilson Shultz.

Donald was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He was a former member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4793 and the James Farrell American Legion Post 330, both of Waynesburg. He enjoyed all sports, especially Steelers football. He was an animal lover and enjoyed spending time with his dog and cat.

Mr. Shultz worked as a custodian for the Central Greene School District, retiring after 22 years.

Surviving are two sisters, Jane S. Henderson of Waynesburg and Jonetta Scott of Phoenix, Ariz.; brother William "Bill" (Dena) Shultz of Waynesburg; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are a sister, Jo Ann Fuller, and a brother, Edward Shultz.

At the request of the deceased, there will be no public visitation or services. Viewing and services are private and will be held at the convenience of the family with the Rev. Joe Adams officiating. Burial will be in the Morris Family Cemetery, Whiteley Township, Greene County. Military honors will be accorded by Greene County Veterans and representatives of the U.S. Navy.

Arrangements are entrusted to Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton, owner/director, 197 North Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370.

Additional information is available at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.