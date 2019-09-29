Donald Ray Wamsley Sr., 67, of Greensboro, formerly of Garards Fort, died Saturday, September 28, 2019, in J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va., following a lengthy illness.

He was born September 22, 1952, in Waynesburg, a son of the late Francis C. and Kathryn Beals Wamsley.

Mr. Wamsley worked as a mechanic for West Virginia University, Morgantown, until his retirement. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather who enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding his motorcycle, driving his corvette, watching old black and white movies and listening to "oldies" music.

On August 29, 1972, he married Helen Rutan Wamsley, who survives.

Also surviving are two sons, Donald R. Wamsley Jr. of Camichaels and Matthew Wamsley of Greensboro; two daughters, Heather May and her husband, Ron of Carmichaels and Tiffany Dewitt and her husband, Daniel of Greensboro; six grandchildren, Samantha Chun, Ronald May III, Kevin Hayes, Danielle Dewitt, Sarah Dewitt and Aiden Dewitt; one sister, Dorothy Strawser and her husband, Jimmy of Waynesburg. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews. Deceased is a sister, Rebecca Blake.

Family and friends are welcome from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday and 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in Yoskovich Funeral Home (724-966-5500), Martin J. Yoskovich, funeral director, 300 South Vine Street (Route 88), Carmichaels, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 2, with the Rev. Dayton D. Mix officiating. Interment will follow in Monongahela Hill Cemetery, Greensboro.

