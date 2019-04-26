Donald Rock, 77, of Masontown, passed peacefully in his sleep at home Thursday, April 25, 2019.

He was born in Grays Landing February 20, 1942, a son of the late Sam and Gail Zieglar Rock.

After graduating from Masontown High School Class of 1960, he joined the U.S. Marine Corps and served during the Vietnam War. Before retiring, he was employed as a coal miner at Cumberland Mine and he enjoyed hunting.

Donald is survived by his brother, Leonard Rock of Cleveland, Ohio; and sister Denise (Kenny) Rice of Atlanta, Ga.

As per Donald's wishes, there will be no viewing or service.

Arrangements have been entrusted to John S. Maykuth, Jr. Funeral Home, 7 River Avenue, Masontown.