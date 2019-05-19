5/3/1944 - 5/13/2019

Don Thames Sr., age 75, passed away May 13, 2019, after a long illness.

He was preceded in death by father John C. Thames Sr.; mother Lucille Twardeck Thames; brothers John C. Thames Jr. and Edward Thames; sisters Theresa Thames Selvoski and Ruth Ann Thames.

He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Cheryl Shiock Thames; brother Dr. Richard (Joyce) Thames; sisters-in-law Irene Hrutky Thames and Virginia Campesi Thames; sons Donnie (Wendy) Thames Jr., Michael (Jennifer) Thames and Eric Boston; grandchildren Kyle (Alissa) Thames, Danielle Thames, David Reynolds, Andrew Thames, Bailey Boston and Jayden Boston; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Don was born in Cokeburg and lived his younger years in Bentleyville. He moved to the Akron area and spent the last 40 years in Stow. Don worked as an engineer for the Norton Co. / Saint Gobain Co. for 38 years and more recently for the Klaben Auto Group. Don was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing and picking wild mushrooms. He was a past commander of the Akron Power Squadron Boating Club. Don was a member of Redemption Chapel of Stow, where he was involved in a Community Group and Men's Bible Study Group.

Calling hours will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, May 24, in Redemption Chapel, 3900 Kent Road, Stow, Ohio, and services will follow.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made in Don's name to Redemption Chapel for their Building Fund.

Internment will take place in Crown Hill Cemetery in Twinsburg, Ohio, in a private service.