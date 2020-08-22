Donald William "Bill" Booher Sr., 92, of Burgettstown, passed away Tuesday afternoon, August 18, 2020, in his home.

He was born April 16, 1928, in Canonsburg, a son of the late Gaylord Wayne and Nellie Shields Booher.

A part of "The Greatest Generation," after graduating from the Canonsburg High School he enlisted in the United States Army, honorably serving from 1946 during the end of World War II and the Korean Conflict. He was honorably discharged in 1952 and remained a proud veteran and American his entire life and enjoyed yearly the reunions with the men he served with.

Mr. Booher worked as a guard at R.C.A. in Washington where he met his wife and retired from McGraw-Edison where he was a powerwinder.

His beloved wife of 61 years, Kathleen M. Slater Booher, whom he married January 13, 1954, passed away February 24, 2015.

He is survived by his three children, Kathleen Ann Smith (Rich Lamping) of Pittsburgh, Bill Booher (Rebecca) of Washington and Karen Muollo (Felice) of Cape Coral, Fla.; grandchildren, Billy Booher III (Christina), Brian Booher (Megen), Killian and Vinny Muollo and Jessica Magargee (Joshua); two great-grandchildren, Lyla Joy Booher and Billy Booher IV; and many nieces and nephews, whom he adored.

Deceased, in addition to his parents and wife, is his sister Jean Fawcet and her husband Phil.

To honor Mr. Booher's wishes there will be no visitation and services will be held privately under the direction of the Lee & Martin Funeral Home, 73 Highland Avenue, Burgettstown, PA 15021.

"If we cannot do him honor while he's here to hear the praise, then at least let's give him homage at the end of his days. Perhaps just a simple headline in a paper that would say, Our Country is in mourning, for a soldier died today."- A. Lawrence Vaincourt.