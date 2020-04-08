Donald William White Sr., 88, of Washington, died Monday, April 6, 2020, in Southminster Place of Presbyterian Senior Care.

He was born July 23, 1931, in Washington, a son of the late Orley R. and Margaret Mitchell White.

Mr. White attended Trinity High School. He worked as a steelworker at Washington Steel for 38 ½ years and owned and operated White's Tin Shop for many years.

He was a member of Faith United Presbyterian Church, where he served as an usher and was a former trustee. Mr. White was also a member of St. Olaf Orientation to Academics and Resources 1520, George Washington Numismatic Club and the National Rifle Association. He was a life member of Elks 776, North American Fishing Club, and Marianna Field and Stream Club, where he had served on the executive board. He was a former member of the Washington Buckskinners.

On May 28, 1951, he married Betty Jean Morrison, who survives.

Also surviving are two sons, Donald W. (Cheryl) White Jr. and Robert (Kathy) White, both of Washington; three daughters, Peggy Ann (Walter Jr. "Bud") Bice of Fredericktown, Rebecca Sue (David) Magee of Coral Springs, Fla., and Nancy Ruth (Ray) Pfaff of Gulf Shores, Ala.; a sister, Evelyn Henney of Carnegie; 10 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Deceased are a grandson, Jeffrey Michael White; three brothers, Glen, Richard and Jack White; and three sisters, Nelrose Terry, Mary Ann Paul and Helen Jane Gillespie.

Due to crowd restriction guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control, no public visitation or services will be held.

Mr. White will be buried in Forest Lawn Gardens, McMurray. Memorial contributions may be made to Faith United Presbyterian Church, 900 East Beau Street, Washington, PA 15301.

Arrangements have been entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., Washington.

Additional information and a guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.