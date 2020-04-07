Donna H. Fujima Varner, 85, of Canonsburg, formerly of Waynesburg, died at 8:55 a.m. Monday, April 6, 2020, in her home.

She was born Tuesday, May 29, 1934, in Atami, Japan. A daughter of the late Suke Fujima and Shiama Fukuda Fujima.

Mrs. Varner was a homemaker.

Her husband, Ralph L. Varner, whom she married on February 14, 1958, died February 2, 1997.

Surviving are four daughters, Donna (Jim) Randall of Bellevue, Neb., Mary (Ethan) Thomas of Pasadena, Md., Barbara Varner Curry of Canonsburg and Lorna (Elmer) Barnett of Orange Beach, Ala.; son John L. Varner and his companion, Debbie Rethage, of Houston; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; three sisters; a brother; and several nieces and nephews.

At the request of the deceased, there will be no public visitation or services. A private graveside service at Fairall Cemetery will be held at a later date. Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc. Daryl L. Throckmorton owner/director, 197 North Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, have been entrusted with her arrangements. The family ask that in lieu of flowers memorial contributions be made to Concordia Hospice Donnell House of 10 Leet Street, Washington, PA 15301. Information is available at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.