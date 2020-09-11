Donna J. Cox, 77, of Quaker Valley Road, Alum Bank, went to be with her Lord and Savior Tuesday, September 8, 2020, as a result of an auto accident in Taylor Township, Blair County.

Ms. Cox was born in Canonsburg May 18, 1943, a daughter of the late Lawrence and Margaret Vera Brinkman Cox.

Donna is survived by brother Richard, husband of Janet Cox of Oakdale; aunt Beulah Devos; uncle William Stewart, husband of Eleanor; uncle Raymond Brinkman; nephew Jason, husband of Christina of Coral Springs, Fla.; great-nephew Jordan.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents; and nephew Eric Wayne Cox.

She attended Nyak College and Crown College in Minnesota, where she earned her BS in Communications and later went on to earn her master's from California University of Pennsylvania.

Donna retired from Chestnut Ridge School District after 32 years of teaching. She was a member of Chestnut Ridge Education Association, Pennsylvania State Education Association, National Education Association and PSAR.

She was a former EMT for Chestnut Ridge Ambulance.

Donna was a member of Bedford Christian and Missionary Alliance Church.

Donna was an independent woman who touched the lives of many. She will be greatly missed by all who loved and knew her.

A private viewing will be held at Jack H. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc., Pleasantville.

A graveside service at Robinson Run Cemetery, McDonald, will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, September 14, with Pastor Steve Egbert officiating.

Interment at Robinson Run Cemetery, McDonald.

A memorial service will be held at a later date at the Bedford Christian & Missionary Alliance Church.

Masks are suggested and we ask that you please practice social distancing.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Great Commission Fund of the Christian and Missionary Alliance Church directed to the Bedford Church and they will send said gifts through proper channels.

Condolences may be made at www.geiselfuneral.com.

Arrangements entrusted to Jack H. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc., Pleasantville.