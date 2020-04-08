Donna J. Gillis Borcheck, 76, passed away peacefully, in the presence of family on Sunday, April 5, 2020, in Youngstown, Ohio.

Donna was born March 23, 1944, in Fredericktown, a daughter of the late Edgar and Ruth New Gillis.

She previously resided in Washington, and was a 1962 graduate of Bethlehem-Center High School.

Donna enjoyed baking and spending time in her yard.

She especially loved her cats and being with her grandson.

Her husband, Dan Borcheck, whom she married December 12, 1964, died on February 21, 2007.

Donna is survived by her son, Jeremy (Jacqueline) Borcheck, of New Middletown; five sisters, Thelma Foutz, Louise McMeans, Edna Vaughn, Nelda Johnson, and Louis DelaVega; her brother, Ed Gillis; and her grandson, Daniel Borcheck.

A memorial service will be celebrated at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel.

Condolences may be sent at www.higgins-reardon.com.