Donna J. Love, 59, of Vestaburg, died Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in UPMC-Presbyterian hospital, Pittsburgh.

She was born July 5, 1960, in Monongahela, a daughter of Sarah Jordan Sapp of Jefferson, Cumberland Township, and the late John N. Sapp Sr.

Donna was a machine operator for Mantaline Corp. in Mantua, Ohio.

On March 11, 2010, she married David M. Love, who survives.

Also surviving, in addition to her husband and mother, are four children, Crystal Lee of Vestaburg, George (Felicia) Lee of Jessop, Ga., Vanessa Peters of Warren, Ohio, and David Eubanks of Jessop; seven grandchildren, Penny Lee, Makayla Bodie, James Lee, Rachel Lee, Kierra Lee, Aubree Love and Kathryn Peters; and five siblings, Harry (Amy) Sapp of Brownsville, John N. "J.R." Sapp Jr. of Berryville, Va., Peggy (Gary) Lame of Mantua, Thomas (Tina) Sapp of Mt. Morris and Cindy Clark of Martinsburg, W.Va.

Deceased, in addition to her father, are a sister, Gloria Mayerski; a brother, Donald E. Sapp; and a brother-in-law, Robert Clark.

Friends will be received from 2 to 5 p.m., the time of a funeral service, Saturday, March 7, in Behm Funeral Home, 1477 Jefferson Road, Jefferson, PA 15344, Gregory P. Rohanna, supervisor, with the Rev. Leonard Herrod officiating.

