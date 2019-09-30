Donna J. Rulong, 65, of Crucible, died Saturday, September 28, 2019, in her home, following a long illness.

Mrs. Rulong was born January 29, 1954, in Brownsville, a daughter of the late Eugene and Patricia McGarity Watson.

On April 24, 1978, Donna married William E. Rulong, who passed away in 2003.

Donna is survived by three children, Priscilla Rulong (James Rex) of Crucible, Lorraine Conard (Richard) of Nemacolin and Matthew Rulong of Crucible; seven grandchildren, Isaiah and Selena Rex, Matthew Jr., Austin Rulong, Trinity and Swayde Conard and Kala Riggleman; four great-grandchildren, Stormie Grace Rex, Aurora Conard, Megan and Sophia Riggleman; a sister, Patricia Watson; and a brother; Bill Watson.

Donna was a homemaker. She dearly loved her many grand and great-grandchildren.

Her favorite pastime was bingo.

Family and friends will be received from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, October 2, in Paul M. Lesako Funeral Home Inc., 204 Dowlin Avenue, Carmichaels, 724-966-5100. A funeral service will be held at 8 p.m. in the funeral home chapel Wednesday.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Paul M. Lesako Funeral Home Inc.