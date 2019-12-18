Donna Jean Banish, 59, of Houston, passed away peacefully Monday, December 16, 2019, in her home, with her loving family and pets by her side.

She was born June 29, 1960, in Washington, a daughter of the late Stanley F. "Birch" and Marcella Ann Atchison Frankovich.

Donna lived her life in Houston and was a graduate of Chartiers-Houston High School Class of 1978 and Washington Hospital School of Radiology in 1980. She was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church in Canonsburg. Donna had been employed as chief radiology technologist at Canonsburg Hospital and was a member of American Registry of Radiologic Technologists. She was also a member of the First Catholic Slovak Union and the Slovenian National Benefit Society.

On April 25, 1981, she married Jay Banish, who survives after 38 years of marriage. Also left behind to cherish her memory are her beloved sons, Jason Banish of Pittsburgh and Shawn Banish of Houston, and several nieces and nephews.

Friends and family are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in Salandra Funeral and Cremation Services Inc., Joseph P. Salandra, LFD, owner/supervisor, 304 West Pike Street, Canonsburg, 724-745-8120, where departing prayers will be recited at 11:30 a.m. Friday, December 20. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at noon in St. Patrick Church, 317 West Pike Street, Canonsburg.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Donna's name may be made to Allegheny Health Network Cancer Institute at www.supportahn.org/memorial.

