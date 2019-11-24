Donna Jean Hradil, 66, of Bulger, passed Saturday, November 23, 2019.

She was born July 2, 1953, in Washington, a daughter of the late Jim and Lucille McCalmont Miller.

Donna was a graduate of Fort Cherry High School class of 1971. She received her associate's degree from the University of California.

Mrs Hradil was a land tech for several natural gas companies.

Donna was a member of Hickory United Presbyterian Church EPC and the McDonald Veterans of Foreign War Auxillary. She enjoyed traveling, cooking and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

On November 18, 2019, she married Joe Hradil, who survives.

Also surviving are two daughters, Shelly (Brian) Schmidt of Bulger and Amanda Hradil (Dearl White Jr.) of McDonald; three sisters, Sharon (the late Grant) Stauffer of Aliquippa, Patty (Ron) Slaney of South Park and Jamie (the late Calvin) Torboli of Hickory; and two granddaughters, Haley and Ashley Schmidt.

Family will receive friends from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday in Nation Funeral Home Inc., 220 East Lincoln Avenue, McDonald, PA 15057, where services will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 26. Interment will follow at Mt. Prospect Cemetery Hickory.