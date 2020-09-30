1/1
Donna Jean Nixon
1932 - 2020
Donna Jean Nixon, 88, of Chartiers Township, Washington, passed away peacefully, at her home, Tuesday, September 29, 2020. She was born March 12, 1932, in Houston, a daughter of the late Roy and Edna Champ Wylie.

Donna graduated from Chartiers-Houston High School in 1950. She was a lifelong member of the First United Presbyterian Church in Houston. Donna's life was centered around her family. She enjoyed traveling around visiting family members. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the lights of her life, always lifting her up. She also enjoyed reading and crocheting.

Left behind to cherish her memory are her husband of 68 years and high school sweetheart, Roger Nixon; son, Roger P. Nixon Jr. and his wife Kimberly of Washington; daughter, Robin Bauer and her husband James of Claysville; son-in-law, Robert Kenny of Prescott Valley, Ariz.; grandchildren, Jaime (Jason) Anderson, Rick (Kerri) Bauer, Janelle (Mike) Belvin, Amber (Nathan) Kottner, Meghan (Brandon) Brown, Stephen and Caitlyn Kenny; and 13 great-grandchildren.

Donna was the last of her immediate family. Deceased, in addition to her parents, are her daughter, Rhonda Kenny, who passed away March 5, 2020; brothers, George "Bud" Wylie, James Wylie and Donald Wylie; and sisters, Margaret Roach, Ida Mae Wylie, Jane Grassler and Marlene Thomas.

Friends and family are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, October 2, in Salandra Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., Joseph P. Salandra LFD owner/supervisor, 304 West Pike Street, Canonsburg, 724-745-8120, where funeral services will be held 12 p.m. Saturday, October 3. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Gardens, McMurray.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and state mandated rules, everyone must wear a mask in the funeral home.

To view or extend condolences, please visit www.salandrafunerals.com







Published in Observer-Reporter from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Salandra Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc.
OCT
2
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Salandra Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc.
OCT
3
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Salandra Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Salandra Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc.
304 West Pike St
Canonsburg, PA 15317
724-745-8120
