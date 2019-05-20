Donna Jean White Vilcoss, 55, of Fredericktown, passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019, surrounded by family in West Penn Hospital, Pittsburgh, after a year-long courageous battle with acute myeloid leukemia.

She was born September 27, 1963, a daughter of Donald Jr. and Judith Martin White of Fredericktown, who survive.

Donna graduated in 1981 from Beth Center High School. She went on to earn Registered and Bachelor of Science degrees in Nursing from West Penn Hospital and Waynesburg College.

Donna had a wide and varied career in nursing. She started her career at West Penn Hospital and went on to work at various home-health care agencies, the Fayette State Correctional Institution to her last jobs with Premier Healthcare and the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Donna loved to be outdoors and loved the water. She was an avid boater in earlier years, loved vacations at the beach with her family, and walking along the beach collecting sea shells. She enjoyed spending time at home by her pool and landscaping her property. Donna hosted many family gatherings to celebrate the holidays, where many wonderful memories were made. Donna loved animals, always having a dog throughout her life, preferring the Irish Setter breed. She will be missed by her dog, Lucy and cat Fergie, who never left her side and who she referred to as her "Beauties."

Above all, Donna was a loving mother to her sons Dakota and Blayze, having been a single mom for the past several years. She devoted her life to raising two fine young men and took great pride in their many accomplishments. She especially loved watching them participate in sports.

Surviving in addition to her parents and sons are siblings Deborah White of Washington, Dina White of Harrisburg, Donald White III (Pamela) of New Freeport; and nephews Anthony, Donald IV, Braden, Wyatt, Tristan, Cody and Mike.

Deceased are her paternal grandparents, Donald Sr. and Lillian White; maternal grandparents Warren and Bertha Martin; and several aunts and uncles.

Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, in Greenlee's Fredericktown Funeral Home, Ltd., 42 Bank Street at Crawford Road, Fredericktown, where a Blessing Service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 23, with Deacon Thomas Raymond officiating. Interment will follow in Greene County Memorial Park, Waynesburg. Guestbook and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.