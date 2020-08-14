Donna Kowalo, 74, of Bulger, passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020.

She was born August 29, 1945; a daughter of the late Roy A. and Shirley Lillian Hooker Snatchko.

Donna was a graduate of Fort Cherry High School class of 1963 and then went on to the Pittsburgh Beauty Academy.

Mrs. Kowalo was the owner of Donna's Beauty Salon in McDonald from 1967 to 1974.

Donna was a member of the McDonald United Methodist Church where she was a former Sunday school teacher.

On August 19, 1969, she married Nicholas Kowalo, who passed away March 8, 2016.

Surviving are three sons, Nicholas (Sue) Kowalo of Pittsburgh and Roy A. and John Kowalo, both of Bulger; a brother, Roy Wayne Snatchko of McDonald; three sisters, Diane Cheryl Kennedy of Canonsburg, Gail Jean Conn of McDonald and Shirley Mae (Edward) Boling of McDonald; and one grandson, Robert "RJ" Kowalo.

All services are private and under the direction of Nation Funeral Home Inc., McDonald.