1/1
Donna Kowalo
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Donna Kowalo, 74, of Bulger, passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020.

She was born August 29, 1945; a daughter of the late Roy A. and Shirley Lillian Hooker Snatchko.

Donna was a graduate of Fort Cherry High School class of 1963 and then went on to the Pittsburgh Beauty Academy.

Mrs. Kowalo was the owner of Donna's Beauty Salon in McDonald from 1967 to 1974.

Donna was a member of the McDonald United Methodist Church where she was a former Sunday school teacher.

On August 19, 1969, she married Nicholas Kowalo, who passed away March 8, 2016.

Surviving are three sons, Nicholas (Sue) Kowalo of Pittsburgh and Roy A. and John Kowalo, both of Bulger; a brother, Roy Wayne Snatchko of McDonald; three sisters, Diane Cheryl Kennedy of Canonsburg, Gail Jean Conn of McDonald and Shirley Mae (Edward) Boling of McDonald; and one grandson, Robert "RJ" Kowalo.

All services are private and under the direction of Nation Funeral Home Inc., McDonald. Online condolences, photos and additional information are available at www.nationfuneralhome.com.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nation Funeral Home, Inc.
218 East Lincoln Avenue
McDonald, PA 15057-1428
(724) 926-2300
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved