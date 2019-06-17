Donna L. Evans, 86, of Rices Landing, died Sunday, June 16, 2019, in Waynesburg Health and Rehabilitation Center, Waynesburg.

She was born January 19, 1933, in Aleppo, a daughter of the late John M. and Mona Voorheis Finch.

Donna was a 1951 graduate of Waynesburg High School.

She was a homemaker, but also worked as a waitress, a clerk typist for ALCOA in Pittsburgh, and for several years as the transportation coordinator for Community Action Southwest.

Donna enjoyed reading and studying her Bible and teaching Sunday school.

She most loved her husband, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and raising 37 foster children. She was mom to many, several of whom were of no relation, but God's children all.

On October 3, 1986, she married Harold Victor Evans, who survives.

Also surviving are her son, Robert A. (Joyce) Berdine of Rices Landing; five stepchildren, Shannon (Dan) Ruch of Waynesburg, Linda (Rick) King of Jefferson, Thomas R. King of Waynesburg, Lloyd (Kathy) Evans of Canton, Ohio, and Connie (Mark) DeNicola of Knoxville, Tenn.; and daughters Tammy Murdock and Lisa Murdock, both of Waynesburg; grandchildren Thomas Berdine Fromal, Winona Berdine, Shawna (Jess) Ray, Mellissa (Carl) Walker, Matthew King, Marcus King, Beverly Ankrom, Elise DeNicola, Ronda Evans Williams, William Curlin, Mindy Curlin Abell, Theresa Curlin LeRoy and Stephanie Carver; several great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Deceased are a son, John William Berdine; stepdaughter Viola Evans; and two sisters, Merle Elizabeth Fox and Irene Swartz; and four brothers, William Albert Finch, John "Jack" Finch Jr., Charles Raymond Finch and Roger Lewis Finch.

The staff of Waynesburg Health and Rehabilitation and Via Quest Hospice provided wonderful care and compassion to Donna.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 20, in Behm Funeral Home, 1477 Jefferson Road, Jefferson, PA 15344, Gregory P. Rohanna, supervisor.

Services will be held Friday, June 21, in Greene Valley Church of God, 558 Crucible Road, Rices Landing, PA 15357, with Rev. Jeff Hathaway, Rev. Paul M. "Mike" Hampton and Rev. Frank Menhart officiating. Interment will be in Centennial Cemetery, Aleppo, and is private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to missions at Greene Valley Church of God, a passion of Donna's.

Condolences may be expressed at www.behm-funeralhomes.com.