Donna L. Loughman, 83, of Washington, died Monday, October 5, 2020, in her home.

She was born January 3, 1937, in Washington, the only child of the late Arthur and Naomi Kinnan McCarthy.

Donna was a 1955 graduate of Trinity High School.

She worked as a machine operator at Brockway Glass Company for many years.

Donna was a member of Washington Alliance Church.

On March 2, 1957, in Washington, she married C. Edwin Loughman, who died February 24, 1994.

Surviving are three sons, Keith (Becky) Loughman, Alan Loughman and Rick Reedy, all of Washington; a daughter, Cynthia (Tim Plocinik) Loughman of Pittsburgh; a granddaughter, Kylen (Richard) Rapp; a stepgranddaughter, Raelyn (Matthew) Okerwall; two stepgreat-granddaughters, Emily and Korinna.

Deceased is her companion, Robert McAnallen.

All services are private and entrusted to Hummell and Jones Funeral Home, Douglas M. Jones, supervisor, Dr. Lawrence K. Donovan, director.

