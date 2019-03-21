Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donna L. (Hoetzlein) Tipton.

Donna L. Hoetzlein Tipton, 72, of Washington, died Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Southmont of Presbyterian Seniorcare, Washington.

She was born in Brentwood May 30, 1946, a daughter of Gerard and Madeline Feiereisen Hoetzlein. She was Catholic by faith. Donna was a former food and beverage manager of the Holiday Inn Meadowlands and had also worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse. Her true passion in life, besides her family, was cooking, whether it be for one or 100. Donna was also an avid animal lover.

She is survived by two daughters and a son-in-law, Heather and Eric Weis of Coal Center and Darla Hall of Washington; two sons, Travis Hardester of Coal Center and Jim McConeghy of Ellsworth; three grandchildren, Natalie Collin, Chris Harps and Brendan Harps; and several nieces and nephews. Donna was preceded in death by her husband, David Tipton on December 14, 2006; and a sister, Carol Lee.

Donna's family will receive friends from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, March 23, in the Leonard M. Pavlic Funeral Homes Inc., 405 Main Street, Bentleyville, where a memorial service will begin at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Donald Chortos, Senior Parochial Vicar of St. Katherine Drexel Parish, presiding. Interment will be private.