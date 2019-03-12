Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donna Lee McBee Batinich.

Donna Lee McBee Batinich, 51, of Cross Junction, Va., died Wednesday, March 6, 2019.

She was born February 4, 1968 in Washington, daughter of Lee and Kathy McBee of Langeloth.

Ms. Batinich graduated from Burgettstown High School in 1986. She was a graduate of Penn State University with an associate's degree in engineering technology, a bachelor of science in plastic engineering, an associate's degree in mechanical engineering, and Donna received a master's of business administration at Indiana Wesleyan University.

She was employed at Trex Corporation as a research and development manager.

Donna enjoyed gardening, boating and the outdoors.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by one brother, George Robert McBee of Langeloth; and her companion, Robert Shepherd of Cross Junction Va. Also many aunts, uncles, nephews and nieces.

Family and friends are welcome for visitation from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday at Young Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 23 Erie Mine Road, Burgettstown, PA 15021, 724-947-2049. www.youngfhinc.com

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 13 at Our Lady of Our Lourdes Church with burial to follow at Grandview cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to an animal rescue shelter or Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Burgettstown, Pa.