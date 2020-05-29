It is with great sadness that the family of Donna Lincavage announce her passing, after a brief battle with cancer, Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Born September 10, 1939, in Granville, Donna was a daughter of the late Joseph and Lorraine Lincavage. Her family moved to Coal Center when she was three years old and went on to live there until she passed.Donna graduated from California High School in 1957. She worked at GC Murphy Co. for 18 years and attended California State Teacher's College, graduating in 1974 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Education. She started teaching in the Washington School District in 1976 and taught there for 24 years before retiring in 2000. While teaching, she also received her Master's degree from California University of Pennsylvania as a Reading Specialist in 1978.Donna cherished God, family and friends and she loved all animals. She especially loved her kitty companions, Teddy and Rascal. She gave a good home to the homeless cats that lived in her yard. In her free time, she loved to read and was an avid Steeler fan.Donna served on the boards of numerous organizations, including the Mid Mon Valley Transit Authority from 2000-2006 and the Coal Center Borough Council from 2000-2008. She also belonged to the National Education Association of Retired Teachers, PSEA Retires and Washington County Chapter of School Retirees.Donna was preceded in death by her parents, Lorraine and Cy Lincavage.Left to cherish her memory are her brother, Robert Lincavage Sr. and wife Babe of Coatesville; her niece, Jill (Sean) Gallagher and three children, Nikki, Sean and Jack of Oxford; her nephew, Rob Lincavage Jr. (Melissa) and three children, Troy, Payton and Brady of Maple Glen.Per her wishes, Donna will be cremated with no public visitation.A prayer service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 30, at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, 525 Dally Road, Coal Center, PA 15423.Memorial donations in memory of Donna can be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 4550 Montgomery Avenue, Suite 1100N, Bethesda, MD 20814.Funeral and cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Mariscotti Funeral Home, Inc., Anthony N. Mariscotti, supervisor, 323 Fourth Street, California, PA 15419.











