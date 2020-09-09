1/
Donna M. Cammon
1951 - 2020
Donna M. Cammon, 69, of McDonald, passed Monday, September 7, 2020.

She was born April 17, 1951, in Washington, a daughter of Frank and Donna Fullum Brown.

She was the wife of the late Austell Cammon.

Surviving are a son, Darren Cammon of Georgia; a brother, Robert L. Brown of Moon Township; three grandchildren, Arial, Regian and Bishop Cammon.

Deceased is a brother, Frank Brown Jr.

Family will receive friends from 3 to 7 p.m., the time of services, Friday, September 11, in Nation Funeral Home Inc., 220 E. Lincoln Avenue, McDonald, PA 15057.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Nation Funeral Home, Inc.
SEP
11
Service
07:00 PM
Nation Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Nation Funeral Home, Inc.
218 East Lincoln Avenue
McDonald, PA 15057-1428
(724) 926-2300
