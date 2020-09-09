1/
1/
Donna M. Cammon, 69, of McDonald, passed Monday, September 7, 2020.
She was born April 17, 1951, in Washington, a daughter of Frank and Donna Fullum Brown.
She was the wife of the late Austell Cammon.
Surviving are a son, Darren Cammon of Georgia; a brother, Robert L. Brown of Moon Township; three grandchildren, Arial, Regian and Bishop Cammon.
Deceased is a brother, Frank Brown Jr.
Family will receive friends from 3 to 7 p.m., the time of services, Friday, September 11, in Nation Funeral Home Inc., 220 E. Lincoln Avenue, McDonald, PA 15057.