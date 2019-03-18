Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donna M. Scott.

Donna M. Scott, 84, of Houston, died Saturday, March 16, 2019, in Evergreen Assisted Living, Washington.

She was born January 13, 1935, in Canonsburg, a daughter of Albert and Edna Coneby Craig.

Mrs. Scott was a 1952 graduate of Chartiers High School.

She was a member of First United Presbyterian Church in Houston and volunteered for Meals on Wheels.

On December 31, 1954, she married Donald Russell Scott, who survives.

Also surviving are three children, Denise Gilbert (Greg) and Sherry Simpson (Fred) both of Houston, and Glenn Scott of Glen Burnie, Md.; four grandchildren, Michael Gilbert, Bradley Simpson (Andrea), Joshua Simpson (Jenni), and Bonnie Saffell (Eric); seven great grandchildren, Paige, Sophie, Chloe, Liam and Hazel Simpson, and Cole and Josephine Saffell.

Deceased are a brother, Albert Craig, and a great-grandson, Brody Simpson.

At the request of the deceased all services are private and have been entrusted to McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home, Robert K. McIlvaine, owner/supervisor, 27 Cherry Avenue, Houston, PA 15342.

Condolences may be left by viewing the obituary at www.mcilvaine-speakman.com.