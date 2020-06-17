Donna P. Philips Ziegler, 86, of Bethel Park, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020.

She was the beloved mother of Neva Nobers (Jan), Neil Ziegler (Gina) and Rodney Ziegler; sister of Sheryl Christina (Anthony) and the late Vaughn Chapman and Marilyn Wuenstel; loving grandmother of Leah, Jesse, Olivia, Mason, Jakob and Bennett.

Donna was a lifelong member of the Peters Creek Baptist Church and is a direct decendant of Rev. David Philips, the founder and first pastor of the historic church which was founded in 1773.

Donna worked at the First National Bank of Castle Shannon.

Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the David J. Henney Funeral Home, 6364 Library Road (Route 88), Library. A Funeral Service will be 11 a.m. Friday in Peters Creek Baptist Church. www.davidhenneyfuneralhome.com.