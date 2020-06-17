Donna Philips Ziegler
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Donna P. Philips Ziegler, 86, of Bethel Park, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020.

She was the beloved mother of Neva Nobers (Jan), Neil Ziegler (Gina) and Rodney Ziegler; sister of Sheryl Christina (Anthony) and the late Vaughn Chapman and Marilyn Wuenstel; loving grandmother of Leah, Jesse, Olivia, Mason, Jakob and Bennett.

Donna was a lifelong member of the Peters Creek Baptist Church and is a direct decendant of Rev. David Philips, the founder and first pastor of the historic church which was founded in 1773.

Donna worked at the First National Bank of Castle Shannon.

Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the David J. Henney Funeral Home, 6364 Library Road (Route 88), Library. A Funeral Service will be 11 a.m. Friday in Peters Creek Baptist Church. www.davidhenneyfuneralhome.com.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
David J Henney Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
19
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Peters Creek Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
David J Henney Funeral Home
6364 Library Rd
Library, PA 15129
412-835-0616
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved