1/1
Donnie Gratz Jr.
1979 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donnie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Donnie Gratz Jr., 41, of Washington, died February 28, 2020, in UPMC-Presbyterian, Pittsburgh.

He was born January 29, 1979, in Washington, a son of Donald Gratz Sr. and Ellen Green Gratz, both of Washington.

Mr. Gratz graduated from McGuffey High School and was a truck driver for Hogan Trucking in St. Louis, Missouri.

He loved being a truck driver, was a computer whiz and enjoyed spending time with friends and family.

Surviving, in addition to his parents, are a brother, Steve Gratz of West Alexander; a sister, Julie (Geary) Shipley of Daisytown; a nephew, Justin Alexander Gratz; and a niece, Vaida Renee Gratz.

A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, July 12, in Trinity Bible Fellowship, 1350 Park Avenue, Washington, with Rev. Michael Roach officiating.

Additional information and a guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
12
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Trinity Bible Fellowship
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved