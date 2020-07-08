Donnie Gratz Jr., 41, of Washington, died February 28, 2020, in UPMC-Presbyterian, Pittsburgh.

He was born January 29, 1979, in Washington, a son of Donald Gratz Sr. and Ellen Green Gratz, both of Washington.

Mr. Gratz graduated from McGuffey High School and was a truck driver for Hogan Trucking in St. Louis, Missouri.

He loved being a truck driver, was a computer whiz and enjoyed spending time with friends and family.

Surviving, in addition to his parents, are a brother, Steve Gratz of West Alexander; a sister, Julie (Geary) Shipley of Daisytown; a nephew, Justin Alexander Gratz; and a niece, Vaida Renee Gratz.

A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, July 12, in Trinity Bible Fellowship, 1350 Park Avenue, Washington, with Rev. Michael Roach officiating.

Additional information and a guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.