Dora Peters Edell was born June 24, 1955, and passed away Thursday, October 3, 2019.

She is survived by her husband, David B Edell; son Brett Edell of Woodstock, Ga., wife Shelby Edell and grandson Carter; and daughter Heather Barbaro of Sneads Ferry, N.C., and husband Zach Barbaro. She is also survived by her twin sister, Doris Barden of Woodstock, and two other sisters, Sherry Traugh of Hyde Park and Kimberly Sloane of Short Gap, W.Va.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, October 8, in Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home, Marietta, Ga.

Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home & Crematory in Marietta, 770-428-1511, is in charge of the arrangements.

