Doreen McCullough, 57, of Pittsburgh, passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020, in St. Clair Memorial Hospital.

She was born July 4, 1962, in Canonsburg, a daughter of Jesse C. and Deanna Manes McCullough.

Prior to her retirement, Doreen worked as a secretary in the physical therapy department at Canonsburg Hospital.

She enjoyed crocheting, arts and crafts, puzzles and making photo books.

Doreen loved animals, especially her cats.

Surviving are her partner, Patricia Liddy, with whom she made her home; her sons, Adam (Heidi) Getty of McKees Rocks, Kevin (Melissa Doty) Getty of Hanover, Kyle (Tifani Diamond) McClellan of Washington and Michael McClellan of Vandergrift; her brother, Jesse McCullough Jr. of Canonsburg; sisters Shari (Andy Druga) McCullough of Houston, Kim (David) Despot of Clinton; grandchildren Amara Thomas and Makenzie McClellan; several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, in Sollon Funeral and Cremation Services, LTD, 30 East College Street, Canonsburg, Phillip L. Sollon, supervisor, 724-746-1000.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly suggests memorial contributions be made to Lawrence County Humane Society, Attn: Margie Seelbaugh, P.O. Box 6216103, New Castle, PA 16101, in Doreen's name.