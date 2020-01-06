Dorene Yvonne Miles

Service Information
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA
15017
(412)-221-3333
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
Service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
Obituary
Dorene Yvonne Miles, 78, of South Fayette, passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020.

She was the beloved daughter of Audrey (Helmick) Miles; cherished sister of Judy L. Morgan; loving aunt of Bethany (Mark) Zemaitis, Shannon (Matthew) Morgan-Przybocki and M. Clayton (Jennifer) Morgan and great aunt of Samuel, Rebecca, Tessa and Jaxson. Also many loving cousins survive.

She was a retired LPN at Mayview State Hospital, where she worked for 38 years. Dorene was a member of the Independent Bible Presbyterian Church of McDonald and the Log Church, Banksville.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Warchol Funeral Home Inc., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville, 412-221-3333, where a service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, January 7.

Memorials may be made to The Log Church Building Fund, 1540 Roseberry Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15216, or the Guide Dog Foundation for the Blind Inc., 371 East Jericho Turnpike, Smithtown, NY 11787-2976. View and share condolences at www.warcholfuneralhome.com.
