Doris F. Webster, 91, of Weirton, W.Va., formerly of Oakdale, died Sunday, September 27, 2020, in the Gables Care Center, Wintersville, Ohio.

She was born August 28, 1929, a daughter of the late Ernest C. and Edith McEntire Lefley.

Mrs. Webster was retired from John J. Kane Hospital as a licensed practical nurse.

Surviving are her children, Paula Webster of West Virginia, Lynn Jackson of Ohio and son, Gary Webster of Ohio. She is also survived by two grandchildren, Christopher (Tracey) Leonard and Shea Blaine Jackson; and one great-grandchild, Kyle Leonard; and a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brother, Fred Lefley; and sisters, Margaret Shaw and Helen Pettibon.

Friends will be received from 1 to 3 p.m., the time of service, Saturday, in the Thomas-Little Funeral Service, Inc. and Crematory, 5000 Noblestown Road, Oakdale, 724-693-2800.

To better ensure the safety of the family, the funeral home asks that you comply with the Centers for Disease Control guidelines and please wear a mask while in the building, practice social distancing and wash your hands frequently.

