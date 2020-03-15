Doris J. Gibson, 90, of Waynesburg, formerly of Point Marion, passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020, in Washington Hospital.

She was born August 5, 1929, in Morgantown, W.Va., a daughter of George and Elva Cowell Rogan.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Herschel G. Gibson, who died June 2, 2019, and her brother, Donald G. Rogan.

Doris spent most of her life in Point Marion with her husband, Herschel.

Funeral services were private and she was laid to rest beside her husband in Greene County Memorial Park, Morgan Township. Arrangements were under the direction of Louis E. Rudolph Funeral Home, Thomas B. Rudolph, funeral director and supervisor, Point Marion.

