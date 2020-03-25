Doris Jean Baird, 89, of Midway, died Saturday, March 21, 2020, surrounded by her family at the Donnell House, Washington.

She was born November 24, 1930, in Midway, a daughter of the late Adam and Hazel Crawford Laing.

She was a member of Midway Center United Presbyterian (C.U.P.) Church, a member of the Midway C.U.P. Mariners Group, former President of the Midway Senior Citizens, former member from the Midway Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, formerly served on Midway Borough Council and also served as Council President and she was previously a cook for Community Meals On Wheels.

Surviving are her children, Terry (Bob) Copechal of Bentleyville, Doug (Patti) Baird of Midway and Dale (Lesley) Baird of Midway; and her daughter-in-law, Candy Baird of Follansbee, W.Va. She is also survived by nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren; her sister, Edna Bain from South Carolina, formerly of Midway.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Emmett Dean Baird; son, Emmett Dean Baird II; sisters, Ila Clark and Blanche Laing; brother, Harry Laing.

At the request of the deceased, there will be no public visitation. Because of federal regulations regarding the Virus/Pandemic, a memorial service has been postponed and will be held at Center United Presbyterian Church, Midway and will be announced at a later date.

Inurnment will be held in Center Cemetery, Midway.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Doris Jean Baird's name may be made to the Midway Center United Presbyterian Church Benevolent Fund.

All arrangements are entrusted to Thomas-Little Funeral Service, Inc., 106 St. John Street, Midway, PA 15060.

