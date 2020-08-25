1/1
Doris Jean Bedilion
1935 - 2020
Doris Jean Bedilion, 85, of Graysville, passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020, in her home, with her family by her side.

She was born February 19, 1935, in Fairview, W.Va., a daughter of the late Simmie Ray and Bessie Mae Huff Eddy.

Doris moved from Center Township to Graysville in 1969. She was a member of Unity Presbyterian Church in Graysville.

Doris married Raymond Vaughn Bedilion in 1953. They were happily married for 49 years until his passing in 2002.

She was employed with the Curry Home as an aide for 23 years until her retirement in 1994. Doris enjoyed crafts, reading, spending time with family and her grandchildren.

She is survived by six children, Sheila (Bill) Whitlatch of Wind Ridge, Charlene (Bill) Reedy of Waynesburg, Angela (Bruce) Hardy of Carmichaels, Randy (Judy) Bedilion of Waynesburg, Allen (Barb) Bedilion of Center Township and Doug (Heather) Bedilion of Pensacola, Fla.; 16 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; and one sibling, Pearl Stoneking of Pine Bank.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one son, Cary Duane Bedilion; four brothers, Billy Dale, Kenneth and Floyd "Stub," and Jimmy Eddy; four sisters, Wildene Brummage, Dorothy Walker, Emma Jane Blount and Ruth Moore.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, August 26, in Kesterson Rush Funeral Home, LLC., 3275 W. Roy Furman Hwy., Rogersville, PA 15359, telephone 724-499-5181. At the request of the family the funeral service will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the West Greene Seniors, 861 Ridge Road, Waynesburg, PA 15370.

View and sign the tribute wall at www.kestersonfh.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
KESTERSON-RUSH FUNERAL HOME
AUG
26
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
KESTERSON-RUSH FUNERAL HOME
Funeral services provided by
KESTERSON-RUSH FUNERAL HOME
3275 W. ROY FURMAN HWY
Rogersville, PA 15359
(724) 499-5181
